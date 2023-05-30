ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced Tuesday that it would be lifting its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students, faculty and staff.

The decision comes as the federal and state health emergencies have come to an end.

The U of R said the requirement will be lifted for the university at large on June 5. The vaccine requirement at all URMC healthcare facilities will be pulled once the NYS Department of Health formally issues new guidelines, the statement indicated.

The U of R is still strongly recommending staff and students keep up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters.

The state last week indicated it would be pulling the mandate, which was still being fought in court, due to the lowering rates of COVID infection and hospitalization.

NYS DOH Statement (5/24/23)

Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities. Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will not commence any new enforcement actions. However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.