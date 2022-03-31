ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester has awarded its Frederick Douglass Medal today to E. Patrick Johnson, Dean of the School of Communication at Northwestern University.

Johnson is an award-winning author, essayist, and public performer. He is also the founder and director of Black Arts Initiative at Northwestern, a multicultural collaboration of Black Artists and Scholars.

“Douglass’s legacy has always resounded with me, not only for what he did for enslaved people — but also for his recognition and support of women’s suffrage. And their necessary involvement in the political process,” Johnson said.

The Frederick Douglass Medal was established in 2008 to honor individuals of outstanding achievement whose scholarship and community engagement honor the legacy of Frederick Douglass.