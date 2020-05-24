1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Universal Orlando to reopen June 5

News
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, F.L. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando said it will start welcoming guests back to its theme parks on June 5.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will all reopen to the public on June 5.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Volcano Bay will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CityWalk, which reopened last week, will be expanding its hours to be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

“This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies,” Universal’s website says. “Note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.”

New procedures that guests can expect at Universal include:

  • Required face coverings: If a guest doesn’t have a face covering, they will be available for purchase
  • Temperature checks: Guests will have their temperatures checked before entering the park, any guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be turned away
  • Required hand sanitizer: Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding ride vehicles
  • Virtual lines: Some rides and attractions throughout the parks will be using virtual line – which will let guests select a time they want to ride an attraction and minimize the time they’re actually in line
  • Staggered seating: There will be staggered spacing on ride vehicles and in lines to help abide by social distancing guidelines
  • Staggered parking: Parking will be staggered within parking garages to help encourage distance between groups
  • Cashless payments and no-touch policies: Mobile food and drink ordering will be available through the Universal Orlando app at some venues, providing contactless options for guests

A statement from Universal officials said Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the park sharing reopening plans on Thursday with Orange County officials. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommended on Friday that Gov. DeSantis approve their plan. But as of this writing, despite Universal’s announcement, no official confirmation has been given from the governor’s office that the plan has been approved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss