ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The United with Music Benefit Concert will be taking place Saturday evening in Rochester on75 Stutson Street at 8 p.m. Money raised at the concert will benefit Ukraine’s School of Drums.

Rochester’s Music Hall of Fame 2022 inductee John Dady from The Dady Brothers will be headlining this year’s United with Music Play for Ukraine Benefit Concert.

Attendees will also experience live music from Nate and Mary’s World music quartet featuring the Glowing Goddesses lyrical belly dancers, the renowned belly dancer Dylaina Alexandria, and singer/song writer Josh Ketchum will open the show.

Ukraine’s School of Drums is a group of young drummers performing around Odessa collecting money for Ukraine’s Army and music students, who came to Odessa from occupied territories and want to continue their musical education.

Funds will be handled by Mikhail Gershteyn who has been donating his own money as well as raising funds and delivery supplies and help to his home country since the beginning of the war in February. If you want to donate additional money to support the cause or cannot attend the show and still want to donate you can do so here.