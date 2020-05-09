Unemployed? Apply to be a contract tracer with New York State

NEW YORK (WROC) — New York State is trying to hire up to 17,000 contact tracers this month in order to attempt to contain the coronavirus. This will aid the state’s efforts to increase testing, improve communication and reduce transmission.

According to the New York coronavirus website, as a contact tracer you would “reach out to the contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to assess symptoms, ensure compliance with quarantine and determine their social support needs.”

NYS will train you to work remotely to support the New York State Department of Health and Local Health Departments to help trace COVID-19 contact throughout communities in New York.

The contact tracer will call each person diagnosed with the virus, establish every person they came in contact with, and call and maintain communication with each contact.

The team will also provide support to the individuals in quarantine and isolation. This includes virtual check ups and if needed, referral to community resources.

In order to qualify, you must

have a high school diploma or equivalent required,

be 18 years of age,

be a New York State resident

able to speak fluent English

have your own phone, computer, WiFi and electronic equipment

access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13, Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use

Contact tracers will be required to work at least 20 hours per week.

You can sign up online here.