UNC ends 7-game losing streak, sweeps season set against NC State in 85-79 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to propel North Carolina to a 85-79 win Tuesday at home. With the win, the Tar Heels have swept N.C. State, providing them with a moral victory in an otherwise underwhelming season.

UNC used a 13-2 run in the middle part of the second half to blow open a tied game. It was able to see out the contest from there.

Christian Keeling kickstarted the surge with a jumper, then a defensive rebound at the other end and a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Cole Anthony slammed a dunk, which Keeling followed shortly after with another triple.

Brooks finished off the spurt with an and-1, giving the Tar Heels a 67-56 lead with 8:33 to play.

Jericole Hellems got the Wolfpack back on track with a trey of his own. N.C. State was able to slowly chip away at the deficit until C.J. Bryce’s 3 put the visitors within a shot, 75-72, with 2:11 left.

That was as close as the Wolfpack would get.

Anthony finished with 19 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Keeling chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.

Markell Johnson led N.C. State with 21 points. DJ Funderburk, Devon Daniels, and Bryce all scored in double figures, as well. Johnson had 10 assists for a double-double.

UNC ended a seven-game losing streak. Its last win was Jan. 27 at N.C. State. The Tar Heels head to Syracuse on Saturday.

The Wolfpack has now lost three of its last four, but the one win in that stretch was a 22-point hammering of Duke. It hosts Pitt on Saturday.