Unattended Georgia boy sets self on fire; mother arrested

AUGUSTA, G.A. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a mother was arrested after her unattended 11-year-old son set himself on fire as part of a social media stunt.

Mattelyn Parks was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Sgt. Caleb Lee said 29-year-old Parks left her son and his 3-year-old sister alone at home.

Deputies learned that the boy put rubbing alcohol on himself and lit in on fire.

He told authorities he was copying a social media stunt. Authorities say the child’s wounds were not life-threatening.

The boy told deputies his mother was at work. It’s unclear whether Parks has an attorney.