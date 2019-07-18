Unattended cooking starts fire, leaves Virginia resident displaced

DANVILLE, V.A. (WFXR) — The Red Cross is housing one person whose home was damaged in a house fire.

Battalion Chief Dean Fowler said crews spent nearly two and a half hours on the 200 block of Briarwood Drive in Danville extinguishing a kitchen fire that reached into the attic.

When crews arrived to the scene at approximately 7:38, they could see heavy smoke consuming the home and the resident outside.

The kitchen was damaged severely and the rest of the house suffered heavy smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.