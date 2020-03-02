UN drops $15M to battle coronavirus

A woman a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

UNITED NATIONS (NEWS10) — According to the World Health Organization, the U.N. distributed $15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund on Sunday. The money will help fund efforts to contain COVID-19, monitor the spread of the virus, investigate cases, and operate laboratories.

The U.N. released the money to WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

This as WHO upgrades the global risk the coronavirus epidemic to “very high,” the top tier of risk assessment.

The sudden increases of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea are deeply concerning. There are now cases linked to Iran in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman, along with cases linked to Italy in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

— Statement from the World Health Organization

According to WHO, however, the virus may be contained its chain of transmission is broken. It says there is a chance to stop the outbreak if countries proactively detect cases, quarantine and treat patients, and exhaustively trace contacts.