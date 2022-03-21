BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — War in Ukraine has entered its fourth week and shows no signs of letting up. As the world watches yet another country under attack, their own people watch even closer. One of those people is Batavia business owner, Pavlo Huda.

Pavlo Huda immigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. on a student visa when he was 16. Now, at 25, he owns a financial consulting firm in Batavia. Though, he can’t help but wonder what his life would be if he didn’t make the first leap to the United States to further his education back in 2014.

“My first thoughts were like, ‘Oh, maybe I should go back,’” Huda said.

The day before Russia officially invaded Ukraine, Huda watched closely expecting something to happen. He observed from his home in New York on a Wednesday night, as Russian President Vladimir Putin made announcements Thursday morning in Russia.

“And as soon as he finished speaking, probably a few minutes later, CNN started reporting bombing in Kyiv. And that’s when my hands were shaking, because I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, something is definitely happening.’ I call my parents and you start to see all the news from all over the country and people talking about the bombing. And that was crazy,” Huda said.

Huda’s parents immediately fled their home in Kyiv and found shelter in Western Ukraine. Now, he wants to bring them here.

“Two weeks before the invasion, my parents just started to copy documents and get some basic food and water in the trunk of the car just to make sure they have it for the first couple of days, full tank of gas, things like that. I was actually begging them to leave,” Huda said.

Huda was born in Kherson, a city in south Ukraine that has been completely occupied.

“When I was looking at the pictures from the town, and seeing houses bombed, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I remember running on those streets,’” Huda said.

The invasion hits home especially hard for Huda’s family as they lost his step-brother in 2015 when Russia took over the Crimean Peninsula.

“My brother, he was part of special forces. There are two big groups called Alpha and Omega. It’s like two different types of special forces in Ukraine and he was in Omega fighting,” Huda said, “If you believe in something, you have to fight for it, and people obviously believe in freedom and independence in Ukraine.”

Huda said it’s easy to feel helpless being far away from the war but the best thing you can do is stay aware and in the know of what goes on overseas.

Huda plans on putting together a nonprofit organization that will work to provide Ukraine with the supplies it will need to rebuild the country once the war has come to an end.