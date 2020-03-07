UB student still paying some study abroad costs despite going home early

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The study abroad experience for one University at Buffalo student was cut short, amid rising fears of COVID-19 exposure.

“We have no word from anyone, basically, about how we’re going to get compensated, or even if we’re going to get compensated, for our experience we didn’t have,” said the student.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, says she and her family are on the hook for thousands in up-front rent, plus another few hundred extra for Italian customs documents.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered those students home this week. The student News 8 spoke to says she flew home early.

“There are 300 SUNY-CUNY students in those five countries,” said Cuomo on Wednesday. “They will come back.”

When she returned to the United States, the UB student said she was not screened for the virus.

“I would’ve wanted to be screened. So that was a little scary, ’cause they didn’t even check us,” the student told News 8.