ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus.

The University at Buffalo website says a male victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was reportedly taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later pronounced dead. University Police are looking for a black sedan that fled the area and at least four individuals who may have been involved, per the update.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the campus community at this time, however, as a precaution they will be increasing patrols near the Ellicott Complex.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 645-2222. Students impacted by the event are also encouraged to call UB Counseling Services at (716) 645-2020.