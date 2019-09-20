UAW strike reaches day 5: local member not worried about finances

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors is now in its fifth day. More than 48,000 union workers are walking picket lines outside of the company’s plants including the one here in Rochester.

“We are going to withhold our labor,” said Dan Maloney, president UAW local 1097. It’s the last resort. We are at the last resort. We have given enough.”

Union member Lynn Giglio says withholding labor will come at an unknown cost.

“Today is our last paycheck so we won’t really know what our needs are until maybe next week ore even two weeks in,” said Giglio

Giglio tells News 8 union members are told to prepare for a strike every four years.

“I tried as hard as I could to save as much and get my finances in order to be able to do this without putting to much strain on my finances,” said Giglio.

For some workers a strike could mean a short-term financial hardship. For Giglio the money she save may run out before the strike is over. But she is willing to see it through to the end in hopes of a better contract.

“I am not worried about my finances at all,” said Giglio. “I am worried about the struggle and being victorious with it. I am sure I can go the distance. I know that I can.”

Maloney says union members received a note from top officials earlier this week say that they made some progress in negotiations. But some issues still remained. Also he said the note didn’t provide any specific details.