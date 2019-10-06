UAW strike enters 20th day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The United Auto Workers are still on strike at the GM plant in Rochester. The strike is in its 20th day.

On Sunday the group got support from the Civil Service Employee Association.

The CSEA joined the picket line in their free time. They were in the area for a conference and brought food and drinks to the rally. Both groups said this show of solidarity goes a long way.

GM and the UAW resumed contract negotiations on Friday morning in hopes of ending the standoff which has sidelined nearly 50,000 workers.