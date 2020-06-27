U.S. to face shortage of physicians in the next decade

(CNN) — New data suggests the U.S. could have a significant physician shortage in the next decade.

The Association of American Medical Colleges projects the country could be short between 54,000 and 139,000 doctors by 2033.

Global information company IHS Markit conducted the analysis before the COVID pandemic hit.

They found the U.S. could expect a shortage of both primary care physicians and specialized doctors. That is based on a growing population, and retirement of current doctors.

The president of AAMC is calling on Congress to provide increased support for physician training as well as enabling advanced practice nurses and physician assistants to play a greater role in care.

The study says more research is needed to predict additional shortages because of the pandemic.