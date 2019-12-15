U of R STEM group wins national competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Young scientists in Rochester in the Urban-Suburban STEM Team met for their Saturday learning lab in the Rush Rhees Library in the University of Rochester.

“We practice every Saturday. We just try and learn as much as we can,” Kelvin Knight said. “In school, also, we learn a lot which helps us with the competition.”

The middle and high school students won first place in a national science bowl in St. Louis, Missouri.

“It was really hard this year actually,” Isaac Gray said. “I’m really proud of us for being able to come through and win that.”

Urban-Suburban STEM is a private competitive science and college immersion program.

The competition was held by the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers.

In addition to the program, it offers scholarships though the not-for-profit Staar Leaders of Rochester, and it’s made possible with support from donors.