U of R hosts Lego league

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester area youth was able to join hundreds of children from around the world to participate in the First Lego League Challenge on Sunday.

Participants were tasked to conduct research and build Lego figures that explore one of the most relevant topics and issues our world faces today. Some of these challenges that affect cities including transportation, sustainability, water management, and others.

Through hands-on experience and working in teams, children had a chance to explore a real-world issue to gain an appreciation for and interest in science and technology, and are empowered to make their innovative solutions a reality.

Sunday’s regional Championship Tournament took place at the Goergen Athletic Center at the University of Rochester campus.