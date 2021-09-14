Tyshaun Memorial Garden is completed on Whitney Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new community garden to memorialize a young boy lost to gun violence is complete.

Flower City Habitat for Humanity and the Seneca Park Zoo Society come together to create the Tyshaun Cauldwell Memorial Garden. It’s on Whitney Street in Rochester.

The 10-year-old lost his life due to a stray bullet at that very location in 2001, and those help create the garden hope it will be the start to ending gun violence in Rochester.

Cauldwell’s mother says she’s happy people have not forgotten her son.

“After 20 years you guys don’t forget Tyshaun. The garden is beautiful, the REC. Center and the awards they give out… It amazes me how you guys didn’t let it die,” said Charlotte Freeman.

“We just need to roll up our sleeves as a community and address the underlying issues that contribute to the acts of violence we’re experiencing,” said Thalia Wright, with the Monroe County Department of Human Services.



The organizations hope that the garden will serve as an educational site for local youth, especially for students from School no. 17, where Tyshaun was a student.