TYKEs Theatre offers up “Hamilton” for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — TYKEs Theatre will present “Showtime with Shakespeare” tomorrow and Sunday, November 23 and 24, at the JCC Hart Theatre in Brighton.

Performances each day will be at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

TYKEs, which stands for Theatre Young Kids Enjoy, is welcoming a touring group from New Jersey for this particular performance. Founder Freyda Schneider discussed the show Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“This is part of the most fantastic, best-selling series of all time,” said Schneider. “It’s more than 50 books written for children by Mary Pope Osborne, ‘The Magic Treehouse’ series. This story is number 25 in the series. It’s adventure number 25, based on the book ‘Stage Fright on a Summer Night.'”

Schneider explained, “This brother and sister duo hop into their magic treehouse and they go to all different places in time and space. And this time they go Shakespearian England and coincidentally and unexpectedly meet Shakespeare, who is in a desperate predicament because he needs additional actors for his show. And, so, guess what happens? They are the emergency actors thrust into the show and they need to ensure that the show goes on – and they have to save a bear!”

There is a twist in how the story is presented. “In this particular show, the singing, and dancing are in the form of hip-hop,” Schneider said. “So it’s a really interesting juxtaposition. We have Shakespeare, we have hip-hop, and it’s sort of what I consider like a casserole of a story. It’s every delicious, fantastic thing, all in one compact meal.”

TYKEs typically performs its own productions – mounting its own shows, making its own costumes and sets and props. But every so often a show comes along that Schneider wants to present and she will contact other theater groups and ask them if they will come to Rochester. “Showtime with Shakespeare” will be performed by the New Jersey Performing Arts Group, as part of that group’s current tour.

Schneiders says it’s like “Hamilton” for kids, and just like the smash Broadway hit – “Showtime with Shakespeare” won’t disappoint!

Get your tickets at the door, by calling (585) 461-2000 or visit the TYKEs Theatre website.