TYKEs presents “Pete the Cat”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Theatre Young Kids Enjoy – TYKEs – will kickoff its sixteenth season with the musical “Pete the Cat” this Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, at the JCC Hart Theatre on Edgewood Avenue in Brighton.

Showtimes are 11:00 a.m. at 2:00 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $20 ($18 for JCC members).

TYKEs founder Freyda Schneider discussed the show Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“I am so very much looking forward to this production because we have wanted to do a ‘Pete the Cat’ show for years and years and years,” said Schneider. “We are so fortunate to launch our season with a touring show from New York City by Theatreworks and this ‘Pete the Cat’ show is just blockbuster!”

The musical is based upon the book series by Kimberly and James Dean. “We’re going to see, of course, Pete the Cat, who is – for anyone who hasn’t read any one of the more than 60 Pete the Cat books – Pete the Cat is a guitar-playing cat, naturally, as you would expect,” Schneider explained. “Pete has to go live for a week as a house cat with the Biddle family, and that causes all kinds of adventure and chaos when Pete goes to school with their second-grader, Jimmy. And Jimmy has to do an art project, and he’s panicked and scared and it’s not going as he had hoped. And Pete takes him on this crazy whirlwind adventure for the purpose of getting him to be inspired and relaxed.”

Schneider said beneath the hijinx, “Pete the Cat” has a message for audiences. “It’s not a message that I think you often see in children’s theater. It’s a message about inspiration. You know, we think of young children, elementary school children, as being just inherently inspired and always creative. But, the start of the school year can be stressful and kids can feel nervous about accomplishing what they are instructed to accomplish. And this is a story about how you kind of let go and relax and thereby unleash your creativity, and to be inspired.”

“Pete the Cat” is the start of a sixteenth season for TYKEs. “It is my greatest joy,” Schneider said. “It has surpassed all of my dreams and expectations. I am the most grateful person on the planet.”

For more information and tickets to see “Pete the Cat” call (585) 461-2000 or visit the TYKEs Theatre website.