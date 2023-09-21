ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 1-year-old and 3-year-old child died from a crash involving a GMC pickup truck and an Amish buggy on County Route 2 in the Town of Alexandria on Sept. 20.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:18 p.m. and found the six occupants of the buggy needed serious medical attention. A Sheriff’s Deputy provided life-saving care to the 1-year-old who was the most injured child. EMS personnel arrived shortly after, but the 1-year-old died from their injuries.

Other children in the buggy were taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, and the 3-year-old child later died there.

The other people in the buggy were taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay and Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Early investigations show the driver of the GMC pickup truck was traveling in the same direction as the buggy and drove into the back of it. The driver of the GMC pickup truck was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and more information will be released once it’s available, the Sheriff’s Office says.