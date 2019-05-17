Two women try to smuggle drugs into Pennsylvania prison

Two women are facing charges after police say they brought drugs into SCI Laurel Highlands.

State Police in Somerset said Fredlyn Nyanue, 22, and Faith Jalarue, 22, both of Darby Pennsylvania, drove from Philadelphia to SCI Laurel Highlands to smuggle in contraband.

Jalarue is accused of smoking marijuana before driving to the prison.

Nyanue allegedly packaged the drugs for delivery while sitting next to Jalarues’ one-year-old daughter while in the vehicle.

Troopers said Nyanue was caught with a controlled substance inside the prison, and also swallowed some of the drugs after being caught.

Nyanue allegedly had a reaction to the controlled substance and was transported to UPMC Somerset for treatment.

Investigators say more controlled substances were removed from her during a medical procedure.

Jalarue was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and conspiracy to bring contraband into a prison. Her bond is set at $50,000 unsecured.

Nyanue was charged with bringing contraband into a prison, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children. She has been placed in the Somerset County Jail on a secured $10,000 bond.