Two women distract Florida veteran, steal his service dog

KISSIMMEE, F.L. (WFLA/WESH-TV) - A Vietnam veteran had his service dog stolen during an altercation with a woman in Osceola County, deputies said.

Deputies said the 67-year-old veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder was at Old Town in Kissimmee with his two Pomeranian service dogs.

Authorities said a woman got into an altercation with the veteran and another woman came behind them and unleashed one of the dogs, named Kira.

According to deputies, the veteran did not see the second woman unleash the dog.

Authorities said the incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows the woman taking the 6-pound Kira.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, which is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.