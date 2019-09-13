Two women arrested for separate Rochester stabbings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to two separate stabbings in a two-hour period on Thursday evening.

The first took place on Owen Street shortly after 9 p.m. Officers located a Rochester man in his 20s who was stabbed in his torso.

The victim was transported to URMC and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Alexis Paige, of Rochester, and charged her with assault in the 2nd degree.

Shortly after 11 p.m. a personal vehicle transported a Rochester man to URMC after he had been stabbed in his torso on Hobart Street.

Officers said the victim is 34 years old and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Iyahnah Floyd, of Rochester, and charged her with assault in the 2nd degree.