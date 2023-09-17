ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A house in Rochester was struck by gunfire late Saturday night in the area of Pierpont Street and Lexington Avenue. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the incident took place at around 10:30 p.m.

According to the RPD, two people, a 45-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman both from Rochester, were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Neither occupants were harmed.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.