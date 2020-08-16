Two toddlers found dead in hot car in Alabama

MONTEVALLO, A.L. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after two brothers, a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, were found dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The Shelby County, Alabama Coroner, Lina Evans, is calling this a “tragic accident.”

According to Evans, the brothers were playing outside the family’s home and entered the vehicle in the small town on Montevallo in the heat of the afternoon.

The children were not able to get out of the vehicle and were discovered dead, Evans reports.

Family members were looking for the boys, but it is not clear how long the children had been unaccounted for, or how long they were in the vehicle.

At this time, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the two brothers’ bodies have been sent for autopsy.