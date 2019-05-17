Two teens shot in Virginia, 1 dead and 1 in hospital

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a Lynchburg apartment complex on Thursday night.

Lynchburg Police say they were called around 7:30 Thursday night to the 2300 block of Yorktown Avenue, Meadows Apartments, for a report of malicious wounding.

When they arrived on scene, they located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers on scene then provided first aid until Lynchburg Fire Department medics arrived. Both men were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The first victim, 18-year-old Dre’yon Ty’Shean Browley, succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male Lynchburg resident, is currently being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for serious injuries. Authorities say he is in critical but stable condition.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect and suspect’s vehicle within three hours of the incident.

Police say the suspect is a juvenile male from Campbell County. He has been charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing and is isolated.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.