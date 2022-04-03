BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday at around 12:40 a.m.

Authorities said the incident was called in from an address on E Utica Street near Purdy Street. The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were reportedly shot while leaving a party or gathering and both were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The male victim is said to be in serious condition and the female victim is listed in critical condition.

BPD has asked that anyone with information call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.