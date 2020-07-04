Two suspects captured after reportedly killing man, burning home to hide body

ABINGDON, V.A. (WRIC/WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said two suspects wanted on murder charges in the death of a Bristol, Tennessee man have been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Terry Linebaugh and Heather Jones were arrested in Kingsport and Linebaugh was arrested while walking on East Stone Drive.

Jones was arrested by the Kingsport Police Department’s SWAT team at the Americourt Motel on East Stone Drive.

Both were arrested without incident and were transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville.

Sheriff Andis said a stolen pickup truck from Lee County, Virginia connected to the couple was recovered in Johnson City.