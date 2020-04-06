1  of  75
Two Steuben County nursing home residents die from COVID-19

by: George Stockburger

HORNELL, N.Y. (WEMT) – Two residents of a nursing home in the Hornell area have died from COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

One individual was a 78 year old female who died at the nursing home, and the other was a 90 year old male who died while hospitalized.

Three Steuben County residents have now died from COVID-19. An obituary published in the Elmira Star-Gazette identified 89-year-old Barbara Perry as the first known COVID-19 fatality in the Twin Tiers.

“The news of two additional deaths of Steuben County residents is devastating,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “The severity of this disease is without question.  We’re hopeful the public will take this into consideration with their actions over the next several weeks.”    

As of 12 p.m. on April 6, 73 Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, a majority in the Hornell area.

The county urges all residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

