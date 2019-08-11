Two State Troopers hospitalized after crash in Sodus

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police responded to a serious injury accident that involved two motorcycles operated by two off-duty State Troopers on Saturday morning in the town of Sodus.

Police said both motorcycles were traveling eastbound on State Route 104 near Redman Road when the lead motorcycle, operated by Sergeant Steve Mowers slowed down for an uninvolved accident.

The second motorcycle, operated by Trooper Michael Burdett, was unable to slow in time and ended up striking Mower’s motorcycle from behind.

Police said Mercy Flight was called and transported Burdett to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Mowers was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with a leg injury.

According to police, Burdett is in serious but stable condition. Mowers has been treated and released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

