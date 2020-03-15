Two stabbed near Henrietta Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WORC)- Rochester police say two men were stabbed in the city Saturday night. The incident happened on Henrietta Street, near South Goodman Street.
The first victim, a 52-year-old Rochester man was stabbed at least once in the upper body. The second, a 59-year-old Rochester man was cut on his arm. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rochester police did take one person into custody in connection to the incident but, no charges were filed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.