Two stabbed near Henrietta Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WORC)- Rochester police say two men were stabbed in the city Saturday night. The incident happened on Henrietta Street, near South Goodman Street.

Large police presence on Henrietta St by South Goodman and South Clinton intersection pic.twitter.com/GRHW4ieymC — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 15, 2020

The first victim, a 52-year-old Rochester man was stabbed at least once in the upper body. The second, a 59-year-old Rochester man was cut on his arm. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police did take one person into custody in connection to the incident but, no charges were filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.