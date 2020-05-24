Two stabbed during fight on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were stabbed during an altercation Sunday afternoon in Rochester on Weyl Street.

Rochester Police officers responded to reports saying there were neighbor issues. Officers said a group of about 20 people descended upon them.

Officers said two females, one being a 26-year-old woman and the other is a juvenile, were stabbed at least one time in their upper bodies.

Officers dispersed the crowd with pepper spray.

AMR transported the two females to URMC. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call 911.