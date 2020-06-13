Two shot on Langham Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people are recovering at URMC after having been shot Saturday shortly after midnight in Rochester on Langham Street.

Rochester Police officers both victims were shot at least once in their lower bodies. The victims are a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from the city of Rochester.

AMR transported them to URMC and medical personnel said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.