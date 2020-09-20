Two schools mourn over the two young people killed over the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A community is in mourning over the two young people who were killed this weekend. Counselors were available at both UPrep charter school and East High School, the alma mater of both students.

It was a somber atmosphere at both schools where Jarvis Alexander and Jaquayla Johnson attended. Students and staff were heartbroken to lose these students during a senseless act of violence.

“It’s tough for me, just talking to them and when I think about it, it brings tears to my eyes. I’m trying not to cry,” said Kala Gause, UPrep Varsity Football Coach.

Coach Gause describes Jarvis Alexander as a coach’s kid, an outstanding athlete. A former football player and track star.

“As a coach, instead of coming up with a strategy for my next opponent. That opponent is coming from this trauma for our boys. They are broken. It is a double whammy for them,” said Gause.

Sunday the UPrep family came together in the gymnasium to heal and grieve. Remembering how Jarvis impacted them in so many ways.

“He was a comedian. He made us laugh, here and there. He was always the jokester. Even if you were having a bad day, you’d go to him and he always had something to say,” said Kenneth Bray, classmate & 11th grader at UPrep.

“He showed us what perseverance looks like, he wasn’t always the best student, but then he changed,” said Walter Larkin, UPrep CEO. “He realized he saw his potential and he realized he had a bright future ahead of him.”

Alexander and Johnson were shot and killed early Saturday morning at a party off Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester. More than a dozen people were hurt.

Johnson graduated from East High School last year. Her teachers say she had a gift for writing and enjoyed extracurricular activities, such as cheerleading and being on the dance team. East High’s Superintendent describes Jaquayla as a transformative person.

“Every room that she entered, she made it better. If it was in cheerleading, or if it was volunteering at elementary schools and teaching young kids how to read as part of the TLI program, everywhere she entered the room became better because of her,” said Shaun Nelms, East High Superintendent.

Two schools coming together to heal and to make sense of it all. Both schools give their condolences to both families. They say their schools will be open again Monday for those who need to continue to grieve and heal.