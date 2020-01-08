Two Rochester women drop copies of ‘Little Women’ throughout the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Leah Stacy and Johanna Lester went around Rochester last night, dropping off copies of “Little Women.”

The book was originally written in 1868 by Louisa May Alcott, and the latest movie adaptation was released on Christmas Day.

Stacy and Lester were inspired by actress Emma Watson, who posted about a book drop off on Instagram with the hashtag, #lwbookfairies.

We asked why the story inspires them.

“It talks a lot about the power of writing,” Lester said. “The power of expressing yourself, the power of creativity, the power of family and friends and love. Women’s anger factors heavily into too, how they weren’t allowed to express themselves.”

Last night, @theauntjojo and I went around #ROC and dropped 15 copies of “Little Women” as part of #lwbookfairies. We hope you find them (they’re in plastic so should be dry!) and love the story as much as we do. 💡📚 pic.twitter.com/XfXAHVu8Wv — Leah Stacy (@leahstacy) January 8, 2020

“One of them is where Marmee is talking about how she is angry everyday of her life,” Stacy said. “And she says this to Jo, after a really hard time for their family, and I identified with that so strongly.”

Stacey reads one of her favorite quotes:

Little Women is out of stock at all Monroe County libraries right now so you might have to find one of these copes if you want to read it any time.