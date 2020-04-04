Two rehabilitation patients in Ontario County test positive for COVID-19

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Public Health Department confirmed Friday evening that two patients at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare tested positive for COVID-19.

The New York State Department of Health is also investigating these cases.

The rehabilitation center was caring for both patients prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis. Ontario County Public Health is notifying contacts of both patients.

“As one of the leading skilled nursing facilities in Central and Western New York State, Ontario Center in Canandaigua will continue to monitor each and every resident and staff personnel during this crisis,” Ontario County Administrator Rebecca Butler said. “Our clinical staff, who have been in proper PPE gear since early March, under the guidelines by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are making sure all residents are receiving the best care possible and that the staff are safe. The health of every person in Ontario Center are first and foremost our top priority.”

According to the Ontario County Public Health Department, the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare was sold by Ontario County in 2014 and is now privately owned and operated.