Two recovering after stabbing in Rochester

A Rochester man was hospitalized after having been stabbed on Saturday evening near the area of Arnett Boulevard and Warwick Avenue in Rochester at around 11 p.m.

At the scene, Rochester Police officers located the victim who had at least one wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and his injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening.

Another person, whom officers believe was involved, walked into Rochester General Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.