Two R-H students test positive for the coronavirus

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two students in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District have tested positive for the coronavirus. A letter was sent to R-H families to inform them. One of the students attends Crane Elementary School and the other attends Vollmer Elementary School.

Rush-Henrietta schools will be open on Monday.

The letter reads:

“Dear Rush-Henrietta Families and Employees,

I’m writing to let you know that the Monroe County Department of Public Health informed us late this afternoon that two Rush-Henrietta students have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We know this news may be unsettling to some, but it is not unexpected. We have been working closely all summer with the department of health to prepare for this type of situation.

The department of health finished its initial investigation today. While the district is not required to disclose the schools the children attend, we think it is important to do so. One of these students attends Crane Elementary School, while the other is a student at Vollmer Elementary School.

Both attended school on Tuesday – and only on Tuesday – before being put into quarantine by the department of health and being tested. The students are in isolation at home and will not return to school until they receive clearance from the department of health.

Officials tell us they do not believe anyone in our schools is at risk, given the masking and physical-distancing protocols we have in place. No one from our schools has been identified by the department of health as having what is called “close contact” with these students. At this time, making this public notification is all the health department has asked us to do.

Rush-Henrietta likely will encounter additional cases this year, as will school districts near and far. We will continue to do everything we can – in partnership with you – to mitigate the risk and minimize the spread. This includes thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting our buildings each day.

As a reminder, it is essential that families complete the risk-screening assessment each school day for their child. That form can be found at rhnet.org/screening.

Our schools will be open on Monday and we will look forward to seeing everyone then!”