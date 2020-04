BATON ROUGE, L.A. (WVLA) – Police are responding to the shooting of two police officers in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola said the two officers involved were BRPD.

There’s been no word yet on any arrests linked to the crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further details become available.