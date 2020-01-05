Two people, two dogs killed in fire at row home

COLUMBIA, P.A. (AP) — Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said two people and two dogs were found in the second floor of a row home that caught fire on Saturday at around 9:30 a.m.

Kemmerly said one person died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Firefighters said the dogs died at the scene.

Officials said the blaze was contained in about 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents while authorities investigate the cause of the fire.

According to authorities, there were no working smoke alarms in the row home.