Two people facing 75 child sex abuse charges in Chemung County

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are facing 75 combined counts for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl, forcing her to perform sex acts and taking intimate photographs.

Darlene Carling is facing 38 charges: 17 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, 17 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, two counts of criminal sexual acts, one count of sexual abuse, and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

John Carling is facing 37 charges: 17 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, 17 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, two counts of criminal sexual acts, and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, the first recorded act was on Oct. 28, 2019.

Court documents describe the child “engaging in oral sexual conduct”, “influencing (the child) to allow the taking of a photograph showing (the child) engaging in oral sexual conduct, “and “taking of a photograph showing the lewd exhibiting of (the child’s) genitals.”

Charges also include selling methamphetamine on Oct. 31, 2019.

18 News will have more information on this breaking story as information becomes available.