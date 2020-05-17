1  of  75
Two people, 14 dogs killed in crash, 16 dogs still missing

POCATELLO, I.D. (WSAV/ ABC4) – A Ford Econoline Box truck carrying two people and 48 dogs plunged into the median and hit an embankment, killing two people and 14 dogs in Idaho.

No other vehicles were involved, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated, WROC’s sister station ABC4 News reports.

Idaho State Police said the female passenger, 38-year-old Ann Watson of Phoenix, Arizona was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver, Christopher Kracht, 40, also from Phoenix was transported via air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital, where he died of his injuries. Kracht was wearing a seat belt, and Watson was not.

Their families have been notified.

The rented box truck being driven my Mr. Kracht was part of a non-profit animal rescue network. Forty-eight dogs of mixed breeds and sizes were inside the truck. They were being taken to Calgary, Alberta in Canada for adoption.

All the dogs appeared to have been in Kennels. Fourteen of the dogs were found dead at the scene.

Blackfoot Animal shelter is helping with the dogs that were located after the crash. Eighteen dogs have been found. Local veterinarians are also reportedly helping with the injured animals.

There are still 16 dogs unaccounted for. Anyone living in the area has been asked to contact Bingham County Animal control.

The animal rescue network is on the way to help the dogs who are uninjured get to Canada, where shelters are waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.

