Two Ontario County residents die from COVID-19

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Public Health Department confirmed on Saturday that two Ontario County residents have died from COVID-19.

The Public Health Department released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart, the Ontario County Public Health Department has received confirmation of two COVID-19 deaths. Both individuals were being cared for at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

One of the individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being monitored. He passed away suddenly at UR FF Thompson Health. The other individual was very ill and comfort care was being provided at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

“News of Ontario County residents dying of COVID-19 is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Public Health Director, Mary Beer. “We extend our deepest sympathy to their family, their loved ones and the staff at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.”

Both deaths are associated with a disease outbreak at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Ontario County Public Health and New York State Department of Health continue to work with the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare during this outbreak to minimize spread of COVID-19 infection.

Social distancing remains the most important prevention method at this time. All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.”