Two Ontario County men face drug charges during traffic violation

RICHMOND, N.Y. (WROC) – Two men from Farmington and Victor were arrested on Sunday when Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies stopped them for parking on the pavement and a turn-signal violation at around 1:30 a.m.

The men were stopped on Sate Route 20A in the town of Richmond.

Deputies arrested the driver, 26-year-old Joseph Shulla from Farmington, for driving while intoxicated. According to deputies his ability was impaired by drugs and alcohol combined.

Shulla’s passenger, 26-year-old Benjamin Carey of Victor, was arrested when he was found to be in the possession of cocaine.

Carey was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree.

Shulla and Carey are to appear in the Town of Richmond Court to answer to the charges at a later date.