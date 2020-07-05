Two officers injured while responding to scene where a teen was shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 16-year-old boy from Rochester was hospitalized after having been shot over the weekend in Rochester in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street.

Rochester Police officers say the teen was shot at least one time. An ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

While officers were investigating this incident, they were approached by a group of approximately 25 people, not related to the shooting, who started to yell at the officers.

According to the Rochester Police Department, two members of the group grabbed an officer’s arm and then one of them punched the officer in the head and caused a laceration.

Another officer was injured as he attempted to assist the officer who was punched.

Officer responded to the area of Pennsylvania Ave and Sixth St. for the report of a male shot. On arrival officers located a 16 year old male, shot at least one time. The male was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he is being evaluated and treated for what are currently ascertained as non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Rochester for assault in the second degree.

Three other people were arrested for obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. These individuals are a 28-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, both Rochester residents, and a 36-year-old man who isn’t a Rochester resident.