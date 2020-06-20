1  of  74
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Monroe County

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon. Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 259.

There have been 2,964 people who have recovered from isolation.

Of the newly confirmed cases, the new individuals include:

–          1 Female under 10 years of age

–          1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

–          1 Male between 10 and 19 years of age

–          1 Female in her 20s

–          2 Males in their 20s

–          2 Females in their 20s

–          1 Male in his 20s

–          2 Females in their 40s

–          1 Female in her 50s

–          1 Male in his 50s

–          1 Male in his 60s

–          1 Female in her 70s

–          1 Male in his 80s

Of the 3,338 confirmed cases, 108 people are hospitalized. Eleven of the 108 patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

