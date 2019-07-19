Two more accusers come forward after Epstein denied bail

(CBS) At least two more women have come forward with allegations against financier Jeffrey Epstein since a New York judge denied his request for bail on Thursday, CBS News has learned. The 66-year-old is charged with two counts of sex trafficking involving minors. He pleaded not guilty.

Epstein was arrested in New York on July 6 and charged last week with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He is alleged to have abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14 over a number of years.

Epstein seemed unfazed when the judge delivered the decision Thursday, reports CBS News’ Mola Lenghi. Ultimately the judge’s decision came down to one main factor – he believes Epstein is a danger to the public.

But there were other factors too, including fear of flight risk and recently discovered evidence in Epstein’s New York City townhouse. During that search nearly two weeks ago investigators say they found dozens of loose diamonds, $70,000 in cash and a trove of sexually suggestive pictures. They also found a fake Austrian passport with Epstein’s picture listing an address in Saudi Arabia.

The judge also considered the recent testimonies of two of his alleged victims. One called the registered pedophile a “scary man to have walking the streets.”

Stan Pottinger, who represents several Epstein accusers, said his clients’ first reaction to the judge’s decision was “relief.”

“And a sense that maybe there was some justice here at last. Even though this is bail, this is not a trial. Nevertheless there were tears, there were emotional reactions to it that were all very, very positive,” Pottinger said.

Epstein’s attorneys wanted their client — who is worth an estimated $500 million — to await trial in his $77 million Manhattan townhouse, among other conditions including grounding his private plane, wearing a GPS ankle monitor and promising not to fight extradition if he does leave the country. The judge found the defense’s bail terms “irretrievably inadequate.”

A trial date has not yet been set.