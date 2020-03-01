Two Michigan children ejected during rollover crash

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, M.I. (WOOD) — Two children were ejected from a van in Ionia County Saturday evening after a rollover crash on eastbound I-96.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a one-car rollover crash near mile marker 69 on EB I-96. The GMC Safari van that was driven by a 27-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids area around 6:40 p.m.

A witness stated that the van veered at the last second to avoid a collision and lost control. The van drove off the roadway and rolled over.

According to authorities, two children, ages 7 and three 3 were ejected from the van during the crash.

The children were taken to Helen Devos Hospital to be checked out and are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The driver of the van was uninjured in the crash. Police have not said whether the driver was related to the children. Names are being withheld at this time.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation.