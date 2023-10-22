ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place outside of a bar on N Goodman Street near Corwin Avenue in Rochester. Officers say a 34-year-old man from Rochester was taken to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle at around 1:48 a.m.

Officers working in the East End Bar District heard multiple gunshots in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street shortly after 2:10 a.m. Officers discovered a 25-year-old man from Rochester in a nearby parking lot had been shot at least one time in his lower body.

Officers rendered medical aid until which point AMR responded and took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Both individuals’ injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with any information about either incident is encouraged to call 911.